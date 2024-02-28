Ishowspeed is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan and never misses a chance to bring his idol into conversation. While reading Kohli’s Instagram post that informed the birth of his son ‘Akaay’, he first got confused with the name and also thought that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma got twins – considering Vamika and Akaay to be born on the same day. He later expressed that Akaay would be the next GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and Virat should name his son Kohli Jr – just like Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. Watch the video below. New Zealand Captian Kane Williamson and Wife Blessed With a Baby Girl.

Ishowspeed Calls Virat Kohli's Son Akaay As 'Kohli Jr'

Akaay Kohli ❌ Whyrat kohli Jr ✅ pic.twitter.com/pJmIrB8sbK — maheshVK  (@supr_VK) February 27, 2024

