Yuzvendra Chahal has become the joint-highest wicket-taker in the history of the IPL with his success in the Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. The Rajasthan Royals leg spinner now has 183 wickets, the same as one of the tournament's greats-Dwayne Bravo. In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chahal finished with figures of 4/29.

Yuzvendra Chahal Becomes Joint-Highest Wicket-Taker in IPL

Chahal - Joint leading wicket taker in IPL history. pic.twitter.com/JbY7QNPrOy — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

