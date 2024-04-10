Yuzvendra Chahal has been one of the fan favourites in the IPL. Since his debut for Mumbai Indians, he gained most of his popularity playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and while he plays now for Rajasthan Royals, he completed his 150 matches in the IPL. As he took field against Gujarat Titans at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, he completed his milestone. Adorable! Mohammad Nabi's Son Impresses Glenn Maxwell With His Reverse-Sweep Ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2024 (Watch VIdeo).

Yuzvendra Chahal Completes 150 Matches in IPL

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)