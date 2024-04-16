Rajasthan Royals' spinner Yuzvendra Chahal was once seen in his notorious avatar as he played with fielding coach Dishant Yagnik and assistant coach Trevor Penney. Yuzvendra Chahal was all over Dishant Yagnik and even hilariously said, "Aankh dikhata hai?" Chahal then was having fun with the assistant coach Trevor Penney by running behind him. RR shared the video on their social media and captioned it as, "No Yagi and TP were harmed in the making of this video." Mitchell Starc, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Other KKR Players Enjoy in Swimming Pool Ahead of Clash Against RR in IPL 2024 (View Pics).

Watch Video Here

