Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma said that she felt hurt after rumours of her divorce with the Indian cricketer emerged on social media a few days ago. Netizens speculated the two were heading for a split after Yuzi Chahal had shared an Instagram story with the message, 'New Life Loading' and Dhanashree had removed Chahal from her Instagram name. But such rumours were brushed aside by the cricketer and his wife. Dhanashree, taking to social media, has now revealed that she suffered an ACL tear and would need surgery, besides thanking her family and husband for their support. "It was pretty hateful, hence hurtful, for me to hear all of that. It was draining to say the least." she wrote.

Dhanashree Verma's Instagram Post:

