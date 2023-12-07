The Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I was a special one for a reason. It is the first-ever match which is played under the floodlights in Zimbabwe. The Harare Sports Club hosted the Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1st T20I and will be the venue for the other two T20Is of this series as well. For the record, Zimbabwe unfortunately failed to qualify for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held next year in the West Indies and USA and will look to put on a good show against Ireland in a bid to make a fresh start. ‘Aap Time Pe Aa Jana…’ Stump Mic Catches Hilarious Conversation Between Pakistan Players Planning Outing During PM-XI vs PAK Practice Match, Video Goes Viral!

ZIM vs IRE 1st T20I First International Match to Be Played Under Floodlights in Zimbabwe

Hello, hello and welcome! It's the first ever night international cricket match in Zimbabwe as the hosts face Ireland at Harare Sports Club.



Players are going through their warm-up routine.#ZIMvIRE pic.twitter.com/oQaHvmBOWf— Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)