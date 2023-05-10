Ziva and Sakshi Dhoni were absolutely elated after MS Dhoni hit a six during the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match in IPL 2023 on Wednesday, May 10. The CSK captain, who came down to bat when his team was in trouble on their way to set a score, swung hard at a few deliveries and ended up scoring 20 runs off just nine balls, hitting one four and two sixes and finishing with a jaw-dropping strike-rate of 222.22. Dhoni's wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, who were seated in the stands at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, cheered hard after this six was struck. MS Dhoni Hits Deepak Chahar’s Head for Fun After CSK vs DC Toss in IPL 2023, Video Goes Viral!a

