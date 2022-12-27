FIFA World Cup 2022-winning Argentina captain Lionel Messi is turning out to be Santa Claus for many in India. The latest lucky one to receive a signed jersey by Messi is none other than Ziva Singh Dhoni. The seven-year-old daughter of former Indian cricket captain, MS Dhoni, showed off the Lionel Messi memorabilia on her official Instagram account, handled by her mother, Sakshi Singh Dhoni. Earlier, Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India and former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha had received an autographed jersey from Messi.

View Photos of Adorable Ziva Wearing Lionel Messi-Autographed Jersey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)