Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the challenge of Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL 2024 at M Chidambaram Stadium at Chennai. RCB captain Faf du Plessis has won the toss and opted to bat first given the record at the particular venue. Cameron Green makes his debut for RCB as well as Mayank Dagar and Alzarri Joseph. Meanwhile, Rachin Ravindra, Mustafizur Rahman and Sameer Rizvi make their debut for CSK alongside Daryl Mitchell. Steve Smith Speaking in Hindi? AI-Generated Video of Australian Star Analysing Virat Kohli's Batting Goes Viral Ahead of IPL 2024.

CSK vs RCB IPL 2024 Toss Report and Playing XI

