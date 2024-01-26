Devi Anuradha has clinched a silver medal for India in the 10M Women's Air Pistol event at ISSF World Cup 2024 which is taking place in Cairo, Egypt. Devi ended up in second place with a score of 239.9. The qualification score for the tournament for Devi was 575.9. Sagar Dangi from India has finished 6th in Men's 10M Air Pistol. With the timeline, it is getting clearer that Indian shooters are doing pretty well in the tournaments. Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Other WWE Superstars Wish Indian Fans “Happy Republic Day” on Social Media (Watch Video).

Devi Anuradha Wins Silver Medal

DEVI ANURADHA WON SILVER MEDAL AT ISSF WORLD CUP CARIO Devi won 🥈 with a score of 239.9 in 10 M Women's Air Pistol event Rhythm Sangwan finished 4th Qualification Score Rhythm - 584, 1 Devi - 575, 9 Earlier Sagar Dangi finished 6th in Men's 10 M Air Pistol pic.twitter.com/VUKRSAoWKR — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) January 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)