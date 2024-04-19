Dipa Karmakar secured a fourth-place finish in the final leg of the FIG Gymnastics World Cup 2024 in Doha, Qatar. The Indian gymnastics star scored 13.333 and finished behind Bulgaria's Valentina Georgieva, North Korea's Ok Chang AN and Panama's Karla Navas. Earlier, another Pranati Nayak, another Indian gymnast, had failed to make it to the final of the competition.

Dipa Karmakar Finishes in Fourth Place

🤸‍♀️ Dipa Karmakar finished 4th at final leg of FIG Gymnastics World Cup in Doha🇶🇦 at Women's Vault with an average score of 13.333 (V1 - 13.800, V2 -12.866) Up next, Asian Gymnastics Championships at Tashkent🇺🇿 in May. pic.twitter.com/ZjWpSKHh3X — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) April 19, 2024

