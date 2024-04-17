Dipa Karmakar is having a great 2024 year. The star athlete finished sixth and qualified for the FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 Doha. She averaged 12.873 in two attempts, scoring 12.5 (D-5.2, E-7.6, P-0.3) in Vault 1 and 13.066 (D-4.4, E-8.666, P-0.0) in Vault 2. Earlier in 2024, the 30-year-old clinched 5th place in the vault event in Baku. She scored 8.433 in her first attempt and 8.466 in the second, making a total of 13.149. Dipa had skipped the second of the FIG World Cups held in Cottbus, Germany. Armless Archer Sheetal Devi Bags Silver Medal In Khelo India National Archery Meet, Ekta Rani Wins Gold By Two-Point Margin.

Dipa Karmakar Qualifies For Final of FIG Apparatus World Cup 2024 Doha

🤸‍♀️DIPA KARMAKAR QUALIFIED FOR THE FINAL OF FIG APPARATUS WORLD CUP DOHA Dipa scored 12.5 (D-5.2, E-7.6, P-0.3) in Vault 1 and 13.066 (D-4.4, E-8.666, P-0.0) in Vault 2 to manage an avg. score of 12.783 & finished 6th in Qualifier. Pranati Nayak (avg-12.416) to finish 11th (R3) pic.twitter.com/f6nycdrMxh — SPORTS ARENA🇮🇳 (@SportsArena1234) April 17, 2024

