Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl 2024 with an overtime win at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game was won with a Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. Patrick Mahomes won the MVP Award for his heroic performance in the game. Coach Andy Rid also achieved a feat with the win. He now stands behind Chuck Noll (four titles) and Belichick (Six Titles) for most Super Bowl wins as a coach. Ecstatic Kansas City Chiefs’ players dump bucket of ice on Head Coach Andy Reid, who they regarded as the greatest coach of all time. Watch Video below. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Hugs and Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce Following Kansas City Chiefs Win (Watch Video)

Kansas City Chiefs Players Dump Bucket of Ice on Head Coach Andy Reid

MAKE IT RAIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/0MEqkpqMHf — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)