Two-time World Champion Fernando Alonso will have a new and improved version of Aston Martin at his disposal for the upcoming Formula One 2024 Season. Aston Martin also uncovered their AMR24 at their Silverstone headquarters. Owner Lawrence Stroll, Team Principal Mike Krack, Technical Director Dan Fallows and drivers Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll were all on hand for the unveiling of the AMR24, which once again sports a British racing green livery. Aston Martin would be hoping for a better season as Alonso will be out of contract soon. F1 2024: RB Team Unveils New Car 'VCARB 01' At Glittering Event in Las Vegas (See Pictures).

Aston Martin AMR24 Car

A work of art.#AMR24 pic.twitter.com/rk7s7vAyQe — Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 12, 2024

