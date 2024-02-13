Ferrari kept the F1 launch season rolling on Tuesday by showing off their eagerly anticipated new challenger SF-24 in an online presentation. Following the launch of Aston Martin AMR24, the famous Italian brand virtually unveiled its SF-24. It not only unveiled the exterior and interiors of the new car but followed the tradition of naming every racing car – via a special video and series of images. Speaking at the launch, team principal and GM Frederic Vasseur said: “Presenting a new car to the world for the first time is always a very exciting moment for me and the drivers, even if we are all already thinking about the moment we will go head to head with our rivals on track.” F1 2024: RB Team Unveils New Car 'VCARB 01' At Glittering Event in Las Vegas (See Pictures)

Ferrari Uncovers SF-24 in Online Event

The moment you’ve all been waiting for… The SF-24 is here!! ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/KVEcU5929j — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) February 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)