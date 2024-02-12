After a forgetful 2023 season, Haas team is ready with changes in their car. Launching Haas 2024 racing car – VF-24. They tested their new car during a shakedown at Silverstone Nico Hulkenberg was the driver tasked with Sunday’s initial running at the British Grand Prix venue, which also marked the start of a new era for the team following a winter managerial reshuffle. Following today’s run-out, Haas is set to stage a second shakedown in Bahrain on February 19, before pre-season testing begins at the same Sakhir venue on February 21, running for three days. F1 2024: RB Team Unveils New Car 'VCARB 01' At Glittering Event in Las Vegas (See Pictures)

Hass VF-24 First Drive

Oh how we’ve missed that sound 🖤 The #VF24 has completed its first lap at our Silverstone Shakedown. #HaasF1 pic.twitter.com/si0zxLDjxg — MoneyGram Haas F1 Team (@HaasF1Team) February 11, 2024

