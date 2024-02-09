RB team is gearing up for the F1 2024 season as they unveil their brand-new model for the 2024 season. Formerly known as AlphaTauri, the team will race under the RB brand now. They have unveiled their 2024 challenger the VCARB 01 at a glittering launch event in Las Vegas. New RB will sport a sparkling blue and white livery. The team made lots of changes to their front office also. They added a new CEO Peter Bayer, while roping in former Ferrari chief Laurent Mekies as new Team Principal. Both were present for the launching event. Check out the images of 'VCARB 01'. F1 News: Major Rule Change With Drag Reduction System to Make Formula One ‘More Thrilling’.

