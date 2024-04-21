Max Verstappen powered to another dominant win in Sunday’s Chinese Grand Prix. Young and Norris raced to second position challenging Verstappen in the race. Starting the race from second position, Sergio Perez dropped to third position at the end. Lewis Hamilton started the race from the last row and finished ninth. He complained his car was “slow” and “broken”. Verstappen emerged unscathed from two safety car periods to secure his 38th win from the last 49 stage in Formula One on his unstoppable march towards a fourth straight championship. F1 2024: Carlos Sainz Weighs Up His Future Beyond Ferrari Next Season, Says ‘My Best Options Are Still Open in Driver Market’.

F1 Chinese Grand Prix Results:

