In a bid to try and encourage more overtaking, the DRS (drag reduction system) would now be activated after just one lap of a start or restart. That is rather than the two laps that had previously been the case. This particular change in rule will allow racers to take advantage of the space more frequently than ever. The new season will also see a reshuffle in the Sprint Race weekend schedule. The Free Practice 1 and Sprint Qualifying has shifted to Friday with both the Sprint and Grand Prix Qualifying on Saturday while the Grand Prix will culminate on Sunday still. ‘It's Certainly Not The Best Feeling To Start The Season’ Dejected Ferrari Racer Carlos Sainz On Lewis Hamilton’s Move to Italian Giants

Formula One Rule Changes for 2024 Season

🚨 BREAKING: Race Rule Changes for 2024! 4 PUs are now available for each driver for 2024 and 2025. DRS will now be activated on lap 2, and one lap after a safety car. Sprint weekends now have a new format: Friday - FP1 & SQ Saturday - SR & GP Quali Sunday - Race#F1 — 🏎 Formula 1 Daily (@Formula1_Daily) February 5, 2024

