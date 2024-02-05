The leading racing team of the 2024 season, Red Bull Racing are looking into claims made against their employee and team boss Christian Horner. Dutch outlet, De Telegraaf reported that ‘Horner is said to have been guilty of inappropriate behaviour, in particular towards one particular team member of Red Bull Racing.’ The news dropped just under a month before the start of the 2024 Formula One season. In response, Horner has said: ‘I completely deny these claims.’ The time frame of the investigation is not clear but as per multiple sources, Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff is reportedly aware of the stories surrounding Horner and is taking them very seriously. F1 News: Formula One Extends Japanese Grand Prix Contract at Suzuka to 2029

Red Bull Racing to Commission Independent Investigation on Christian Horner

🚨 BREAKING NEWS: Red Bull has launched an independent investigation after allegations of inappropriate behavior by team boss Christian Horner. The company confirmed this after questions: 'We take this very seriously." Horner himself denies these accusations. [@ErikvHaren] pic.twitter.com/NxA8pmDxzy — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)