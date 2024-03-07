Formula One outfit Red Bull have suspended the female employee who had accused team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour. The 50-year-old earlier was hit with accusations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour which he had denied. An internal investigation took place that lasted for weeks and it cleared Horner of such accusations. Screenshots of the alleged chat between Horner and the woman, which were sexually explicit in nature, were also leaked. FIA President Admits Red Bull Boss Christian Horner Controversy is ''Damaging the Sport' - Report.

Red Bull Suspends Woman Who Accused Christian Horner of Inappropriate Behaviour

F1 team Red Bull suspends woman who accused team principal Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour https://t.co/Q6pXnmYob3 — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) March 7, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)