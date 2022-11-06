South Africa’s loss to Netherlands by 13 runs means India qualify for the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. They are the first team to qualify from Group 2 and will await along with England and Netherlands for the winner of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh match. As India’s qualification to the semi-finals was confirmed, fans took to twitter to share their thoughts on this emphatic achievement after missing out in the last year.

'Semi Final is Confirmed'

India have qualified for Semi Finals!! 🇮🇳 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 6, 2022

'Congratulations'

'Massive Upset Secures Semi Final Place For India'

What a massive upset to wake up to. The Netherlands have defeated South Africa by 13 runs. This means India have now secured a berth in the semi-final. If Pakistan defeat Bangladesh today, they too will qualify for the semis. This is turning out to be a thrilling World Cup. — Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) November 6, 2022

'Relief of Qualification'

'South Africa's Bad Day is India's Good Day'

South Africa choked again and India have qualified for the semi final 🤣. #SAvsNED #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/BPfmmJnyXh — SUPRVIRAT (@ishantraj51) November 6, 2022

'Unexpected Surpriese'

SA k harny pe India bekaar men semi final men pohnch gya😜 Did any one noticed#savsned #T20Iworldcup2022 — Mudassar Abbas (@Balochputtar) November 6, 2022

