It is the second hat-trick of goals for Cristiano Ronaldo in two games of the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. CR7 and brigade thrashed Abha with a scoreline of 8-0. Ronaldo scored two brilliant free kicks in the 11th and 21st minutes of the game. He completed his hat trick in the first half itself as he chipped the ball over Abha's goalkeeper in the 42nd minute. Ronaldo's teammates such as Sadio Mane, Abdulmajeed Al-Sulaiheem and Abdulrahman Ghareeb scored a goal each. Ronaldo assisted a couple of these goals as well. Abdulaziz Al-Aliwa scored a brace to make it eight goals in a match for Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo Wins March Player of the Month After Scoring a Blistering Hat-Trick in Al-Nassr vs Al-Tai Saudi Pro League 2023–24 Clash.

Abha 0–8 Al-Nassr

