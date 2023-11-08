AC Milan keep their hopes alive in a highly competitive Group F of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 as they narrowly edge past the challenge of PSG at home in San Siro. Milan conceded 9 minutes into the game with Milan Skriniar providing the lead to the visitors. But some exceptional performance from Raphael Leao helped the Rossoneri equalise and then Oliver Giroud scored the winner to keep Milan afloat in the group of death by securing a victory. Christian Pulisic suffered an injury towards the ends of the game adding to Milan's concerns. Kylian Mbappe had a very poor outing as he could barely impact the game at all. Jenni Hermoso Reveals She Received Threats After Being Kissed by President of Spanish Soccer Federation At Women's World Cup 2023 Final.

AC Milan vs PSG UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Result

