Real Madrid hosted Sevilla in a league match on Sunday night (IST) at Santiago Bernabeu. Both teams played quality football throughout the match, as substitute Luka Modric finally broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike to win the game for the home side. During the game, Sevilla won a corner, to which former Real Madrid star – now Sevilla defender Sergio Ramos advanced to the attacking position. Marking him, Vinicius Jr came close and before the corner being played, he hugged his former teammate showering his love for the 37-year-old Spanish player. Ramos spent 16 years at Real Madrid and won five LA Liga, four Champions League and two Copa Del Rey titles before moving to PSG in 2021. La Liga 2023–24: Luka Modric Comes off Bench To Give Spanish Leader Real Madrid 1–0 Win Over Sevilla.

Vinicius Jr Hugs Former Teammate Sergio Ramos During Real Madrid vs Sevilla Match

