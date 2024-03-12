Ahead of the Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 match, the fans from the Al-Ain side were seen chanting 'Messi, Messi' before the match started. The same kind of thing happened when Al-Nassr travelled to play the first leg against Al-Ain in their stadium. As we talk about the match it was a tough one and Al-Ain prevailed at the end in penalty kicks. 'Ready to Turn This Around, Insha' Allah' Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Motivational Quote Ahead of Al-Nassr vs Al-Ain AFC Champions League 2023-24 Clash (See Post).

Watch Video Here

🚨🎥 | Al Ain fans chant “MESSI, MESSI, MESSI” before kick-off of their game against Al Nassr…..via @1SMi_ It Continues 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/icrEDiMbhH — PSG Chief (@psg_chief) March 11, 2024

