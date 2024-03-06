Al-Hilal as they are known by their name Blue Waves did show a very dominant display in the match as they had most of the possession till the end of the match. From Al-Hilal side Aleksandar Mitrovic broke the deadlock as he scored a penalty in the 40th minute. In quick succession teammate Salem Aldawsari extended the lead to 2-0 after he scored a goal in the 42nd minute. Al-Ittihad star Karim Benzema didn't play the match but we can expect him to help his team make a comeback. ‘Back to Work’, Cristiano Ronaldo Shares Glimpse of a Training Session After Defeat in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Match (View Post).

Al-Hilal vs Al-Ittihad Highlights

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS | 🇸🇦 Al Hilal 2️⃣-0️⃣ Al Ittihad 🇸🇦 Two goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Salem Al Dawsari cap off a brilliant day for Al Hilal, as they firmly take the driver's seat for the second leg! Match Report 🔗 https://t.co/belID5zyEb#ACL | #HILvITH pic.twitter.com/JMfMbptwnu — #ACL (@TheAFCCL) March 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)