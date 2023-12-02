Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered a massive setback in their bid to win the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 title after they were handed a 0-3 defeat by Al-Hilal in the Riyadh derby on December 1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic opened the scoring in the 64th minute and Aleksandar Mitrovic, one of the highest-scorers in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 came up with a late brace to help Al-Hilal build a comfortable seven-point lead at the top of the points table. Al-Hilal did lose the services of Ali Albulayhi when he was shown a red card in injury time but that hardly affected the eventual outcome. Cristiano Ronaldo Shows Heart-Winning Gesture, Asks Referee to Cancel Penalty Despite Awarded Spotkick During Al-Nassr vs Persepolis ACL 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Result

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights

