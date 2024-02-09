Returning from injury Cristiano Ronaldo was hoping for a better result against Al-Hilal in the Riyadh Season Cup 2024 final. While Ronaldo and his team failed to find the back of the net, Al-Hilal scored two goals. Furious with the result Ronaldo was making his way to the tunnel when an Al-Hilal fan threw water on him from the stands. Although Ronaldo looked unbothered by the action as if he never noticed it, nearby fans raised their hands to prevent objects or liquid from being thrown at players. The video quickly went viral. Watch the video below. Viral Video Shows Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Rubbing Al-Hilal Scarf Against His Crotch, Al-Nassr Star Indulges in Indecent Act After Defeat in Riyadh Season Cup 2024 Final.

Al-Hilal Fan Throws Water at Cristiano Ronaldo During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Game

كسر الله يكسر يد العدو وين اهلهم ذولا مايربونهم؟ مبزره الله ياخذ من جمعهم وتعالوا قولوا ليه pic.twitter.com/M8Iec70UwK — 𝙂𝙝 (@xjbcing) February 9, 2024

