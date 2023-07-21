Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr suffered yet another defeat in their pre-season campaign with a 1-4 loss to Benfica on Friday, July 21. Goncalo Ramos netted a brace, while there were also goals from Angel di Maria and Andreas Schjelderup as Benfica clinched what was a comfortable victory. Ronaldo, part of Al-Nassr's starting XI in the game, was not able to find the back of the net for his side, with Al-Nassr's only goal-scorer being Khalid. Cristiano Ronaldo Claims 'Saudi Pro League is Better Than MLS' After Lionel Messi Inter Miami Move.

Al-Nassr 1-4 Benfica

Benfica Open the Scoring

The first goal of the night, by the Argentinian magician 🎩 🎥 @SPORTTVPortugal#PreSeasonhttps://t.co/SwRVQEbPjs — SL Benfica (@slbenfica_en) July 20, 2023

Lead Doubled

Goncalo Ramos At it Again

Al-Nassr Pull One Back

Khalid scores the first goal for #AlNassr ⚽️pic.twitter.com/kKCnN7IZ2m — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) July 20, 2023

Benfica's Fourth Goal

