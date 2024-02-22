Al-Nassr 2–0 Al-Feiha, AFC Champions League 2023–24: Cristiano Ronaldo and Otavio Score To Secure Quarter-Final Spot for Their Side

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet again scored and Al-Nassr are now in quarterfinals of ACL 2023-24. Otavio scored an early goal which gave Al-Nassr lead in the second leg. Scroll down to know more about the game.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 22, 2024 08:34 AM IST

Saudi side Al-Nassr are through to the quarterfinals of AFC Champions League 2023-24 after they won the second leg of the round of 16 over Al-Feiha with a scoreline of 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate). Al-Nassr won the first leg 1-0 in which Cristiano Ronaldo scored. In the second leg, young Portuguese Otavio came in to score early for Al-Nassr in the 17th minute of the game. Ronaldo scored a late goal in the 86th minute to double the lead. Al-Nassr maintained a clean sheet as well. Argentinian Footballer Juan Barinaga Performs Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Sleep’ Celebration After Scoring in Belgrano vs Sarmiento Argentine Primera Division Match, Video Goes Viral.

