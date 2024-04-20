Al-Nassr missed out on the services of Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday against Al=Feiha due to the Portuguese superstar being sidelined after receiving a red card in the Saudi Super Cup match against Al-Hilal. Despite that, they remain afloat in the title race as Sadio Mane's brace along with Abdulelah Al-Amri's goal helped them edge past the challenge of Al-Feiha in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24. Al-Feiha took the lead early in the game with Fashion Sakala opening the score. It was in the second half, where Al-Nassr really entered the game with Abdulelah Al-Amri scoring the equaliser and Mane extending the lead by scoring his brace. Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes Daughter Bella on Her 2nd Birthday, Says ‘Congratulations My Love We Love You’ (View Post).

Al-Nassr 3-1 Al-Feiha, Saudi Pro League 2023-24

