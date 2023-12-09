Cristiano Ronaldo was back on the scoresheet as Al-Nassr registered a commanding 4-1 win over Al-Riyadh in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 8. The Portugal star found the back of the net in the 31st minute of the match and that appeared to open up the floodgates for his side with Otavio scoring right before half-time. Anderson Talisca then added a brace in the 67th and 90+4 minutes to round off the win for his side. Al-Nassr were winless in their last two matches. Ronaldinho In Awe! Ex-Footballer's Elated Reaction While Watching World Teqball Championship 2023 Women's Single Final Goes Viral (Watch Video).

