Al-Hilal beat archrivals Al-Nassr 2-1 in the Saudi Super Cup 2024 semifinal match at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on April 9. Salem Aldawsari broke the deadlock between the two teams after a goalless first half and later, Malcom doubled the lead. However, the match saw a memorable moment when Cristiano Ronaldo was sent off by the referee after he was shown a red card for elbowing Al-Hilal defender Al Ali-Buhaili. Ronaldo subsequently left the pitch and clapped sarcastically as he did so. Sadio Mane did pull one goal back for Al-Nassr but that was not enough to stop them from suffering a loss. Cristiano Ronaldo Raises His Fist At Referee After Being Handed Red Card, Sarcastically Claps As He Walks Off The Pitch During Saudi Super Cup 2024 Semifinal; Videos Go Viral.

Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Goal Video Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)