Aleksandar Mitrovic and Mehtab Singh were seen engaging in a physical altercation when they clashed in the Mumbai City FC vs Al-Hilal match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 on November 6. The Al-Hilal striker got into a tussle with the Mumbai City defender in the 34th minute of the match as they shoved each other with their chests in during the game before the players and referee intervened. Both players were shown yellow cards for this as well. Singh was eventually sent off when he was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Ruben Neves. Mitrovic scored one goal as Al-Hilal went on to beat Mumbai City FC 2-0. Salem Al-Dawsari Wins AFC Men’s Player of Year 2023, Sam Kerr Takes Women’s Award.

