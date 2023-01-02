Alexis Mac Allister, who played an orchestrating role in Argentina's win of FIFA World Cup 2022, welcomed in a very unique way by his teammates and support staff of the club. The World Cup winner was given a a replica of the World Cup trophy and the Argentinian was seen celebrating with the replica trophy with teammates cheering for him from the sides. Premier League 2022-23: Brentford FC Call Back Mads Bech, Fin Stevens From Loan Spells.

Alexis Mac Allister Receives Unique Reception in England

World Cup champion Alexis Mac Allister being welcomed back to Brighton!pic.twitter.com/d87sygSnJP — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 2, 2023

