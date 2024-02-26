As per some reports from The Athletic, Real Madrid has reached a verbal agreement with Baren Munich star fullback Alphonso Davies. We already have seen a lot of rumours going into Alphonso Davies to Real Madrid. Davies' preference is to move to Real Madrid despite the offers from rivals Barcelona. Currently, Ferland Mendy is the primary choice for the left-back position in the Real Madrid squad. Davies joined Bayern back in 2019 and has won five Bundesliga titles with Bayern and was even a part of the 2020 Champions League winning team. La Liga 2023–24: Luka Modric Comes off Bench To Give Spanish Leader Real Madrid 1–0 Win Over Sevilla.

Alphonso Davies Verbal Agreement with Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Alphonso Davies have reached a verbal agreement for the Bayern Munich left-back to join in 2024 or 2025.#RMCF | #FCBayern More from @MarioCortegana and @honigstein — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) February 26, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)