Andres Iniesta hugged Xavi and clicked pictures with the Barcelona team after the Catalan giants scored a victory over Vissel Kobe in a friendly match on Tuesday, June 6. Iniesta could not be on the scoresheet for Vissel Kobe despite coming close and after the match, he had an emotional reunion with Barcelona, his former club. He also interacted with the Barcelona players Iniesta had earlier decided to call it quits on his career at Vissel Kobe. Vissel Kobe 0–2 Barcelona: Franck Kessie, Eric Garcia on Target As Catalan Giants Win Friendly on Reunion With Club Legend Andres Iniesta (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Andres Iniesta Hugs Xavi

Andres Iniesta Clicks Pictures With Barcelona Team

One More Video

Andrés Iniesta and the team! 🫶 pic.twitter.com/gNBzS1eHUx — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) June 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)