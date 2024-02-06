Inter Miami won their first pre-season game as they defeated Hong Kong XI 4-1 at Hong Kong Stadium. The crowd expected to see Lionel Messi wind his magic on the field, but the Argentine was rested for the game and didn’t even come as a substitute. Fans in Hong Kong were left in a state of meltdown after failing to watch their favourite star on the field. "We want Messi" chants echoed through the stadium, and fans were left bitterly disappointed. One of the supporters even damaged the cut-out featuring Lionel Messi and other Inter Miami Stars in the stadium. Lionel Messi’s Global Tour With Inter Miami Turns Into a ‘Messy’ and PR Nightmare.

Angry Fan Kicks Lionel Messi’s Cut-Out

🇭🇰🌎⚽️ A fan at Hong Kong Stadium reacts after Lionel Messi did not in fact play in Hong Kong on Sunday. (📽️: forwarded online) pic.twitter.com/vTR8kagnE2 — Aaron Busch (@tripperhead) February 4, 2024

