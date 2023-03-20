In a very interesting piece of news, an angry neighbour invaded into the pitch during a football match between VV Veenhuizen and Vitesse '63 in the lower division of the Netherlands. According to reports, the neighbour was angry because his horses got frightened by the fireworks that a few young supporters arranged before the match. A video of this incident has now started to go viral on the internet.

Bij Veenhuizen - Vitesse ‘63 komt de buurman op zijn scooter gewoon even het veld opgereden. De reden: door het vuurwerk zijn zijn paarden op hol geslagen! I kid you not! 🤣👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/cBhFEFbxBo — Claudia (@ClaudiaWR85) March 19, 2023

Ik ga hier helemaal stuk om pic.twitter.com/y4atHKHzLO — Danny Blom (@DannyBlom) March 20, 2023

Angry Neighbour Invades Football Pitch (Image Credits - Twitter/@ClaudiaWR85)

