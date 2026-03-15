Arda Guler Equals Record for Longest Goal in La Liga History, Turkish Player Achieves Feat During Real Madrid vs Elche Match

Real Madrid’s young playmaker Arda Güler has etched his name into the record books after scoring a breathtaking 68-metre (74-yard) goal during a 4–1 victory over Elche in a La Liga 2025-26 match. The Turkish international, aged 21, spotted Elche goalkeeper Matías Dituro off his line in the 89th minute and unleashed an audacious strike from deep within his own half. The effort officially equals the long-standing record for the longest-range goal in La Liga history, matching Antonio José’s iconic 2004 strike for Numancia against Sevilla. While the title race remains tight, the post-match discussion was dominated by Guler’s technical brilliance, with manager Alvaro Arbeloa describing the moment as worth the price of admission three times over. Will Lamine Yamal Play Tonight in Barcelona vs Sevilla La Liga 2025–26 Match?.

Arda Guler Creates History

😱 ARDA GÜLER ANOTÓ EL GOL MÁS LEJANO DE LA HISTORIA DE LALIGA: 68 METROS ⚽️ El turco iguala el récord que tenía Antonio José, con el Numancia, desde 2004 pic.twitter.com/Rt7uztmDJ6 — Post United (@postunited) March 14, 2026

Arda Guler's Record-Levelling Goal

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).