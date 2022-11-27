Argentina finally get their first win of the FIFA World Cup Campaign, as they beat Mexico 2-0 in the second Group C clash on Sunday, November 27. Argentina started the game in a very cautious way and their attack was nullified by the press of Mexico. The first half ended in a stalemate and just when things were looking tensed for Argentina, Lionel Messi showed his individual brilliance and scored the first goal of the game to give Argentina the much-needed lead. it was soon followed by another brilliant strike from Enzo Fernandes, who sealed the win for Argentina. With this much needed win, Argentina stays floated in the race for the round of 16. "You can watch highlights of the match here".

Argentina vs Mexico FIFA World Cup 2022 Result Details:

