FIFA World Cup 2022 is finally over. Argentina are the world champions after their victory against France in the final. Throughout the tournament, tons of fans from India, Pakistan and Bangladesh supported Lionel Messi and his team. At times it seemed like it was their own country who were taking part in the FIFA World Cup 2022. And now Argentina Football Team expressed their gratitude to all the fans from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan for cheering and supporting La Albiceleste in this journey. FIFA World Ranking: Brazil Retain Top Spot Despite Quarterfinal Finish in FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina Thanks Supporters from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan

#Qatar2022 Thank you Bangladesh 🤩 Thank you Kerala, India, Pakistan. Your support was wonderful! https://t.co/GvKwUP2hwJ — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 19, 2022

