Lionel Messi's Argentina have finally won the FIFA World Cup after defeating France in the final at the Lusail Iconic Stadium yesterday, December 18. La Albeceleste also received a huge sum of $42 million for becoming the world champions. In Indian currency, it is around ₹347.52 crore. Meanwhile, runners-up France have also got $30 million which equals roughly ₹248. 2 crores. Meanwhile, third-placed Croatia have $27 million (₹223.3 crore) and fourth-placed Morocco have received $25 million (₹206. 76 crore). Lionel Messi Confirms, 'No I'm Not Going to Retire' After winning FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina get $42 Million for Winning FIFA World Cup 2022

This is great work by @AJLabs The prize money that will be given to teams in this World Cup. There is a caveat to this as well. Should @Argentina win tomorrow, they will receive an additional US$10 million bonus from @CONMEBOL pic.twitter.com/qFeQtNMfUg — Juan Arango (@JuanG_Arango) December 17, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)