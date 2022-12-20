Argentina won against France in the finals of concluded FIFA World Cup 2022 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on December 18. The victory helped the Argentine team to become the world champions, ending a long wait of 36 years. Following their World Cup win, the Argentine football team have finally landed in Buenos Aires, earlier today, December 20. Thousands of fans have gathered to welcome their heroes at the Buenos Aires airport. The atmosphere is electric and the country has totally burst into celebrations. Meanwhile, Argentina's government declared a holiday on Tuesday to celebrate the World Cup victory. Argentina National Football Team Thanks Fans from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan for Their Immense Support During FIFA World Cup 2022.

Argentina Victory parade

The Party Has Begun

