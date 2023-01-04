Arsenal played out a 0-0 draw against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium, London in their last English Premier League 2022-23 match. The Gunners created quite a few chances throughout the match. Martin Odegaard blazed the first opportunity over the bar. Bukayo Saka forced a brilliant save from Nick Pope just ahead of halftime. Then in the second half, Eddie Nketiah got a big chance to take the lead. But Pope once again pulled off a brilliant save and snatched one point from the English Premier League leaders.

Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle United

FULL-TIME Arsenal 0-0 Newcastle The points are shared after an entertaining encounter at the Emirates Stadium#ARSNEW pic.twitter.com/nRyldgug7R — Premier League (@premierleague) January 3, 2023

