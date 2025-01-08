Newcastle will be happy as they continue their winning run. They have outshined Mikel Arteta and Arsenal to take the advantage in the leg 1. Newcastle even managed to keep a clean sheet over the Gunners. Alexander Isak broke the deadlock in the 37th minute to put the Magpies in the lead. Later in the second half, Anthony Gordon doubled the lead for Newcastle. Despite having most of the ball possession, Arsenal's attack failed to lay impact in an important EFL Cup 2024-25 semi-final. Newcastle are now in control and it will be interesting to see how Arsenal will make a comeback in their second leg, which will be an away game for them. Borussia Dortmund Confident of Signing Manchester United Striker Marcus Rashford On Loan: Report.

Arsenal vs Newcastle Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)