In the high-stakes quarterfinal first leg of the UCL 2023-24 Arsenal took the fight to Bayern and ended the match in a draw. Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock between the sides to score the initial goal of the match in the 12th minute. Sergy Gnabry gave a fitting reply to the Gunners in the 18th minute by scoring the equaliser. Harry Kane then converted the spot kick in the 32nd minute to put Bayern in front. Leandro Trossard scored an equaliser in the 76th minute for the Gunners to end the match with a scoreline of 2-2. The second leg will be played at the home ground of Bayern. Real Madrid 3–3 Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Rodrygo and Federico Valverde Score As Los Blancos Hold Cityzens to a Draw in a Tight Quarter-Final First Leg.

Arsenal 2–2 Bayern Munich

