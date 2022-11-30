Australia secured qualification into the round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Denmark in FIFA World Cup 2022. The Group D encounter seemed to be heading towards a draw but Mathew Leckie broke the deadlock in the 60th minute, which eventually turned out to be the difference between the two teams. Australia held on to their lead which left Denmark eliminated from the competition, with the Danes finishing at the bottom of the group. You can watch goal video highlights of the match here. Pele, Football Legend, Rushed to Hospital With His Condition Reportedly ‘Worsening’, Daughter Says ‘No Surprise or Emergency’

Australia vs Denmark Result:

Australia are through to the Round of 16! 🇦🇺 #FIFAWorldCup | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 30, 2022

