Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo has shared a photo in which he showed a glimpse of a training session. Al-Nassr faced a defeat in the first leg of the quarter-final against Al-Ain with a scoreline of 1-0. Even after controlling the match and having the upper hand in the match, Al-Nassr failed to score. Al-Nassr didn't defend as their calibre, they conceded a goal and lost the first leg. Ayemeric Laporte got a red card and will be out from the next ACL 2023-24 game. Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts With a Hand Gesture After Facing Defeat in Al-Ain vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023–24 Quarter-Final First Leg (Watch Video).

